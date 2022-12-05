Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen

Woodman Elementary.
Woodman Elementary.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Woodman Elementary staff member suffered minor injuries after being shocked by a stun gun-like object at the school by a 13-year-old girl Monday morning.

According to law enforcement, a mother was dropping kids off at the school’s main entrance when she began arguing with her 13-year-old daughter, who is not a student at Woodman. The argument was apparently over a cellphone.

The staff member intervened, then the 13-year-old took out the device and shocked the staff member, who is involved in behavioral science. The staff member had some scratches but didn’t need treatment. The staff member was not identified.

The 13-year-old girl was taken into custody by Wichita Police and is being transferred to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. The mother left the scene after the teen was arrested.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police are searching for Saul Chavez and Tehya Turner after the body of 41-year-old...
One suspect arrested after man’s body found in rural Sumner Co.
Harknesses Labs
Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment
One small Kansas town gets a free trip to Florida.
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a debate in her race for reelection at the Kansas State...
Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana

Latest News

Wichita contractor fined for improper licensing in Derby
Jessica Evans and her mother's wedding album.
Daughter searching for mother’s missing wedding dress after facing similar battles
Daughter searching for mother’s missing wedding dress after facing similar battles.
Daughter searching for mother’s missing wedding dress after facing similar battles
Wichita police make one arrest in the investigation of a missing person.
Investigation of a missing Wichita man