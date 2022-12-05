Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Woodman Elementary staff member suffered minor injuries after being shocked by a stun gun-like object at the school by a 13-year-old girl Monday morning.

According to law enforcement, a mother was dropping kids off at the school’s main entrance when she began arguing with her 13-year-old daughter, who is not a student at Woodman. The argument was apparently over a cellphone.

The staff member intervened, then the 13-year-old took out the device and shocked the staff member, who is involved in behavioral science. The staff member had some scratches but didn’t need treatment. The staff member was not identified.

The 13-year-old girl was taken into custody by Wichita Police and is being transferred to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. The mother left the scene after the teen was arrested.

