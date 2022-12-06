1 killed in Park City crash

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in a crash in Park City. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Chief Phil Bostian, with the Park City Police Department, confirmed the traffic fatality. He said a lumber truck headed south on Hydraulic failed to yield to a car traveling west on 85th Street North.

The driver of the car died on the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are waiting to notify the victim’s next of kin before releasing their name.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com