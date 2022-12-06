Break-ins suspect apparently targeting Wichita small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives from Leaf Teahouse ICT in Wichita say police have told them that a single suspect is involved in multiple break-ins of small businesses in Wichita.

Leaf Teahouse was broken into early Monday morning. In a Facebook post, its representatives say that after showing surveillance video to police, they were told that the same suspect has broken into other local small businesses, including La Michoacana Hispanic Supermarket.

Leaf Teahouse says that after Monday’s break-in, in which the suspect broke through sheetrock in a wall, the business is rebuilding. The social media post warns other small-business owners to stay alert and aware in protecting their shops.

