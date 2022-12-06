Break-ins suspect apparently targeting Wichita small businesses

Break-in at Leaf Teahouse ICT.
Break-in at Leaf Teahouse ICT.(Leaf Teahouse ICT)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives from Leaf Teahouse ICT in Wichita say police have told them that a single suspect is involved in multiple break-ins of small businesses in Wichita.

Leaf Teahouse was broken into early Monday morning. In a Facebook post, its representatives say that after showing surveillance video to police, they were told that the same suspect has broken into other local small businesses, including La Michoacana Hispanic Supermarket.

Leaf Teahouse says that after Monday’s break-in, in which the suspect broke through sheetrock in a wall, the business is rebuilding. The social media post warns other small-business owners to stay alert and aware in protecting their shops.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
One small Kansas town gets a free trip to Florida.
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district issues apology over incident involving offensive comments at basketball game

Latest News

Cowley County authorities investigating three suspected arsons
Sugar Bowl logo.
Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Teacher safety concerns raised after recent incidents at Wichita schools
Skyline of the City of Wichita
Wichita workforce to benefit from Army helicopter contract worth up to $1.4 billion