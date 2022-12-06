Cooler temperatures across Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a gloomy and colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. Later today under mainly cloudy conditions, expect highs in the lower to middle 40s, or five to ten degrees colder than Monday.

Aside from some patchy drizzle this morning, we will be in between systems today and Wednesday. However, mainly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 40s or a few degrees cooler than normal tomorrow.

Another weather maker will move across Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday. While the exact path remains a little uncertain, much needed moisture in the form of both rain and some snow (northwest Kansas) looks likely.

Rainfall amounts will generally be less than half an inch, and any snowfall will be confined to areas along and near the Nebraska border where a slushy inch is possible. However, major travel troubles are not expected anywhere in the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Patchy morning drizzle, then mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N 5-10. High: 44.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; rain chances into the night. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 49.

Thu: Low: 44. High: 53. Cloudy; rain likely, especially in the morning.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 51. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 52. Mix of sun and clouds.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 51. Mostly cloudy, breezy; rain chances into the night.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 49. Cloudy and breezy with rain possible.

