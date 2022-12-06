Cowley County authorities investigating three suspected arsons

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield Fire/EMS has responded to three structures fires over the last several weeks that authorities believe were intentionally set.

The fires occurred between Oct. 12 and Nov. 16, including two at a home in the 400 block of 14th Avenue. Those fires happened within a five-week span this fall.

The first fire’s damage was contained to a sleeper cap from a semi-truck that had been converted into a small storage shed. The second, which happened at a home in the 1200 block of Lowry Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, started in a small storage shed next to that house and extended into a vacant house, causing significant damage. The third fire began in a small storage shed behind the home on 14th Avenue and had major damage, rendering the home a total loss.

The investigations into the fires are ongoing, but it is believed all were set intentionally. Anyone with information regarding the fires can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 620-221-7777.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

