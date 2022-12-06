Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Famous Wichitan Kirstie Alley, known for her decades-long acting career and involvement in her community has died at the age of 71, her family confirms on social media. Her children, True and Lillie Parker issued a statement that said Alley died “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The statement said close friends and family surrounded her in her final moments.

