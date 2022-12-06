Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of HBO's "Girls" in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Famous Wichitan Kirstie Alley, known for her decades-long acting career and involvement in her community has died at the age of 71, her family confirms on social media. Her children, True and Lillie Parker issued a statement that said Alley died “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The statement said close friends and family surrounded her in her final moments.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police are searching for Saul Chavez and Tehya Turner after the body of 41-year-old...
One suspect arrested after man’s body found in rural Sumner Co.
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment
Harknesses Labs
Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
One small Kansas town gets a free trip to Florida.
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip

Latest News

Homeless housing funds
Wichita city council to approve funding to house homeless
Wind Surge
Wichita Wind Surge being sold
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
KWCH Building You
Week of Dec. 5: Job of the Day