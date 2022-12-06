Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she ordered flags to fly half-staff throughout the State of Kansas from sunrise on Wednesday to sunset on Thursday to honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“[Wednesday] marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, in which over 2,400 Americans lost their lives,” Gov. Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans to join me in remembering those killed on December 7, 1941, and in honoring all veterans and service members who have given the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country.”

President Joe Biden also said the day is meant to honor the memories of the 2,403 service members and civilians who lost their lives in the attack. He said it is also a day to reflect on the resilience of the Armed Forces who withstood the attack and built the most capable force the world has known.

“We carry forward their spirit of unity and their enduring resolve to protect the United States against those who seek to do us harm,” President Biden said.

The President also ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday.

