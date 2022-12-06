Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are warning people to be aware of the prevalence of coyotes where they work and live. They said due to extreme drought, the animals are coming into towns more looking for water and food.

“If you spot a coyote in your neighborhood, keep calm: Most coyotes avoid people. Seeing a coyote out during the day is not a cause for alarm, most times they are moving to a new area or looking for a place to rest. Coyotes are usually fearful of people.

“If a coyote displays no fear of people, he’s probably been fed. Do NOT approach them. You can reinstill its fear by raising your arms and yelling to drive him away. This is called hazing. Unlike trapping, which sometimes catches pets or other wildlife, but rarely the coyotes who are causing problems, hazing works,” advises the Kansas game wardens.

They say the coyotes may mistake small, unattended pets as prey or attack large dogs they view as threats to territory or dens. To keep your animals safe, take two simple steps:

1. Watch your pets. Keep cats indoors, and never leave small dogs outside unsupervised or let any dog out of your yard off leash.

2. Secure food and water sources for both domestic animals and wildlife. Feed and water pets indoors. Keep garbage secure and picked up.

If coyotes become in your area or pose a threat, you should contact the nearest Kansas Wildlife and Parks office.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com