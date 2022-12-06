Lindsborg Museum receives $50,000 match challenge

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - An anonymous donor is matching up to $50,000 in hopes of encouraging others to give to Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum before the end of 2022. The unexpected gift comes from an area Smoky Valley resident as the museum prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

The commitment means that from now until Dec. 31, donations of any amount will receive a “double match” under the terms of the donor’s challenge gift. That means a one-time gift of $100 before December 31 will secure $200 from the donor, for $300 total to the museum.

Those who renew their museum membership for 2023 by the end of the year can receive a special “triple match.” This means that someone purchasing a 2023 individual membership at $40 will secure $120 from the donor - for $160 total.

To make a donation, visit www.oldmillmuseum.org. Memberships can be purchased at www.oldmillmuseum.org/members or by calling 785-227-3595 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

