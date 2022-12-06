Lindsborg Museum receives $50,000 match challenge

Lindsborg Old Mill Museum
Lindsborg Old Mill Museum(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - An anonymous donor is matching up to $50,000 in hopes of encouraging others to give to Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum before the end of 2022. The unexpected gift comes from an area Smoky Valley resident as the museum prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

The commitment means that from now until Dec. 31, donations of any amount will receive a “double match” under the terms of the donor’s challenge gift. That means a one-time gift of $100 before December 31 will secure $200 from the donor, for $300 total to the museum.

Those who renew their museum membership for 2023 by the end of the year can receive a special “triple match.” This means that someone purchasing a 2023 individual membership at $40 will secure $120 from the donor - for $160 total.

To make a donation, visit www.oldmillmuseum.org. Memberships can be purchased at www.oldmillmuseum.org/members or by calling 785-227-3595 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
One small Kansas town gets a free trip to Florida.
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district investigates use of offensive comments at basketball game

Latest News

Tampa, Kan..
Tampa, Kan. residents to visit Florida namesake
Operation Holiday
Volunteers help pack boxes for Operation Holiday
Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas
Kansas Star Casino donates $75K to local charities
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance...
2022 Holiday Happenings