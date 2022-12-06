Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost

Sugar Bowl logo.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State football fans will help fill the Superdome in New Orleans when the Wildcats take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

We looked into how much you’ll be paying if you want to make the trip.

If you don’t want to drive 13 hours from Wichita to New Orleans, you’ll pay anywhere between roughly $700 and $1,100 for a round-trip flight out of Wichita. It’s slightly cheaper out of Kansas City or Oklahoma City, but you’d need to consider the cost of gas and parking.

Village Travel is offering a travel package that starts at around $1,500 per person. It includes the bus ride to New Orleans and hotel accommodations. You can also add on tickets to the game.

