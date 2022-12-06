Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors.

Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people.

City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.

12 News is working to find out exactly why the plant is shutting down.

