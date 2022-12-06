San Francisco police can’t use deadly robots for now

FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San Francisco, on May 21, 2019.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors have voted put the brakes on a controversial policy that would let police use robots for deadly force.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to send the issue back to a committee for further discussion. The board also voted to pass a broader policy on the use of militarized police equipment with explicit language that robots cannot be used in a lethal manner.

It’s a reversal from last week’s vote allowing the use of robots in limited cases. The police said they had no plans to arm the robots with guns but wanted the ability to put explosives on them in extraordinary circumstances.

Last week’s approval generated pushback and criticism about the potential to deploy robots that can kill people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
One person died Tuesday morning in a crash at 85th Street North and Hydraulic in Park City, Kan.
1 killed in Park City crash
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district investigates use of offensive comments at basketball game

Latest News

The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Polls closing in Georgia runoff to decide final Senate seat
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat ahead of a working lunch at the...
Federal judge dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince in killing
A burned-out warehouse is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Baltimore. A man was found dead...
Body of Baltimore fire victim went undiscovered for hours
Former President Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty of tax fraud in a scheme hatched...
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
A doctor in Louisville is working as a substitute teacher to meet a need in the community.
Louisville doctor works as substitute teacher to meet a need