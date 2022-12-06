Showers for most; some light ice for others

It won’t be a big ice event, but northwest Kansas could see a glaze Thursday
Light ice is possible early Thursday
Light ice is possible early Thursday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A system tracking in for Wednesday night and Thursday will bring some rain showers to the area, but a small part of northwest Kansas could get a few hours of freezing drizzle. While a big ice event is highly unlikely, a small amount of glaze is expected which could lead to slick roads. The best chances for the ice will be northwest of a line from Tribune to WaKeeney to Phillipsburg.

Before the system arrives, patchy fog and some clouds will gradually take over Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with light winds.

Thursday starts off with rain showers, and then gradually tapers off into the afternoon. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s statewide.

Look for some sunshine and milder weather for Friday with highs remaining in the 50s.

The weekend forecast continues to look mainly dry, but a small chance of some showers will skirt southeast Kansas on Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Patchy AM fog, becoming cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; scattered showers late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 44.

Thu: High: 57 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 32 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 36 Becoming mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 43 Turning mostly cloudy; overnight showers. Windy.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 49 AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Windy.

