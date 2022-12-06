Tattoo studio offering to remove Kanye ink for free

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since...
The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.(@naamastudios, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Yeezy come, Yeezy go.”

That’s the slogan of a tattoo removal company that is now offering free service to people who want their ink of rapper Kanye West taken away.

This announcement comes in the wake of the artist’s recent antisemitic tirades.

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.

The CEO of Naama says the Ye tattoo removal initiative is receiving interest worldwide.

The rapper recently also lost sponsorship deals with numerous brands for his controversial statements and posts.

On an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show last week, Ye said, “I like Hitler.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
One small Kansas town gets a free trip to Florida.
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district issues apology over incident involving offensive comments at basketball game

Latest News

Experts urge consumers to use credit cards for online shopping
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online
FILE - A 2019 Jeep Compass is seen on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in...
US opens probe into Jeep Compass SUV engines shutting down
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online
FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of...
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Officers who defended Capitol from Trump supporters honored