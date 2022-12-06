Teacher safety concerns raised after recent incidents at Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first semester of the 2022-23 school year for Wichita Public Schools has come with challenges and concerns for staff members who’ve had to deal with violent disruptions during school hours. Fights at schools have led to injuries and arrests and even the use of pepper spray.

The latest incident reported Monday morning at Woodman Elementary School involved a 13-year-old girl being arrested after police said she used a stun gun on on a teacher as he was attempting to breaking up an argument between the student and her mother. Last week, two staff members were injured and students arrested following a fight at Wichita West High School.

United Teachers of Wichita President Katie Warren said she believes contributing factors to the violence this school year include pandemic-related isolation, the need to relearn social skills and long-standing issues.

“There’s a lot of community needs that are seen in the classroom. Poverty, if there’s issues at home, students bring that sometimes into our classrooms. Teachers take a lot of that on,” Warren said.

She said the teachers she’s hearing from say the violent incidents are isolated.

“It’s the same, maybe a few students that have caused big disruptions, but I think the majority of students are on the right track and doing the right thing,” Warren said.

Warren said she feels safe sending her child to school in the Wichita district.

“It’s easy to focus on a few students that are doing the wrong thing. “I trust our teachers and keeping kids safe,” she said.

As part of recent contract negotiations, a behavior task force consisting of teachers and other staff was established. That group will meet Thursday morning, Dec. 8, to discuss ideas in addressing the recent fights.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com