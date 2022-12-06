Water main breaks in west Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Water could be seen shooting out of the ground in west Wichita Tuesday afternoon.

The water main break, located near Douglas and Ridge Road, left the intersection flooded.

The Wichita Fire Department and the City of Wichita were able to shutoff the main.

It’s unknown how water service to the area has been impacted.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
One person died Tuesday morning in a crash at 85th Street North and Hydraulic in Park City, Kan.
1 killed in Park City crash
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district investigates use of offensive comments at basketball game

Latest News

Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’
Lindsborg Old Mill Museum
Lindsborg Old Museum $50K match challenge
Lindsborg Old Mill Museum
Lindsborg Museum receives $50,000 match challenge
FILE
Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day