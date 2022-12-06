Water main breaks in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Water could be seen shooting out of the ground in west Wichita Tuesday afternoon.

The water main break, located near Douglas and Ridge Road, left the intersection flooded.

The Wichita Fire Department and the City of Wichita were able to shutoff the main.

It’s unknown how water service to the area has been impacted.

