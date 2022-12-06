Wichita workforce to benefit from Army helicopter contract worth up to $1.4 billion

Skyline of the City of Wichita
Skyline of the City of Wichita(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A news release from U.S. Senator Jerry Moran on Monday, Dec. 5, announced a contract win for Wichita that will bring more work for aviation workers in the city. Specifically, Moran applauded Bell Textron Inc. for winning the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract, a contract with the U.S. Army worth up to $1.4 billion.

“The U.S. Army’s decision to award this contract to Bell Textron will directly benefit the workforce in Wichita and is a testament to the vital role of Kansans in our national security,” said Sen. Moran. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, I have supported this critical program from day one. I will continue to use my role in the Senate to ensure that the U.S. warfighter has the necessary technology and resources to complete its mission. Congratulations to Textron CEO Scott Donnelly and the entire Textron leadership team in Wichita.”

With the contract awarded to Bell Textron, Moran said Wichita State’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) and Spirit AeroSystems will have additional work. Moran said NIAR will develop composite materials for the helicopter’s fuselage and rotors. Spirit AeroSystems produces the aircraft’s fuselage.

