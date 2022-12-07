Ashland school district cancels classes due to illness

Ashland High School
Ashland High School(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ashland school district dismissed classes early on Wednesday and canceled them on Thursday due to a high number of student and staff absences attributed to illness.

The district said all school buildings would be closed and all school-sponsored activities and practices would be canceled on Thursday. The junior high basketball game will be rescheduled, and the FFA Four Seasons delivery was postponed until Thursday, Dec. 15. The high school basketball game scheduled for Friday is still on, but the district said it would provide an update if that changes.

“Symptoms being reported to us include high fever, cough, sore throat, nausea and vomiting, weakness, and headache,” said the district. “We implemented additional sanitization measures earlier this week and will continue to do so.”

The district asks people to continue promoting healthy hygiene habits with frequent hand washing, sneezing and coughing into their elbow, and drinking lots of water.

