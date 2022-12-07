Drone, K9 used to locate man accused of stealing Mercedes from Colorado

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said Matthew Walden Olson was arrested after being accused of fraudently purchasing a Mercedes in Colorado by using false identification.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday after he was accused of stealing a car out of Colorado.

Around 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 5, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling eastbound on I-70 at nearly 150 mph. The Mercedes, valued at approximately $70,800, had been reported stolen due to it being fraudulently purchased by a subject with false identification in Colorado.

The Dickinson County deputy located the vehicle unoccupied in the area of West 7th Street and Maple Street in Solomon. The deputy obtained a description of the suspect who had purchased the Mercedes fraudulently. An unmanned aircraft system was deployed and a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer responded to assist in the search for the suspect. The K9 located the suspect hiding under the bridge near West 5th Street and Maple Street in Solomon.

The suspect was taken into custody and provided a false name to the deputies. The suspect was eventually identified as Matthew Walden Olson, 43, of San Francisco, California. He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and charges related to the theft of the vehicle, interference with law enforcement, identity theft, and drug possession charges are being requested.

