Drone, K9 used to locate man accused of stealing Mercedes from Colorado

DICKINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday after he was accused of stealing a car out of Colorado.

Around 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 5, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling eastbound on I-70 at nearly 150 mph. The Mercedes, valued at approximately $70,800, had been reported stolen due to it being fraudulently purchased by a subject with false identification in Colorado.

The Dickinson County deputy located the vehicle unoccupied in the area of West 7th Street and Maple Street in Solomon. The deputy obtained a description of the suspect who had purchased the Mercedes fraudulently. An unmanned aircraft system was deployed and a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer responded to assist in the search for the suspect. The K9 located the suspect hiding under the bridge near West 5th Street and Maple Street in Solomon.

The suspect was taken into custody and provided a false name to the deputies. The suspect was eventually identified as Matthew Walden Olson, 43, of San Francisco, California. He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and charges related to the theft of the vehicle, interference with law enforcement, identity theft, and drug possession charges are being requested.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com