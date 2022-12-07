First responders pack holiday food boxes at Dillons Distribution Center

Several local first responders were at the Dillons Distribution Center packing food boxes for the annual First Responders Holiday Helpers Initiative.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODARD, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from Sedgwick and Harvey counties were at the Dillons Distribution Center on Wednesday for an annual food basket drive.

Dillons provides the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Benefit Fund with the materials, the use of their facility, and personnel to package up the boxes for the event.

Volunteers packaged 1,300 food boxes to be delivered to families across both counties. Families have been identified to the agencies throughout the year as needing a boost during this holiday season. Each box is filled with staple foods such as canned fruits and vegetables, cereal and meal starters.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Fire, Newton Police Department, Newton Fire/EMS, Hesston Police Department all took part in the event.

