Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.

Her home in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood especially sticks out at Christmas time, drawing visitors drawn to the decorative display. The home also further connected Alley with the Wichita business community.

Juliana Chary, owner of Quickstich, was invited to Alley’s Wichita house after sewing curtains for the actress. Chary said she remembers walking into a beautiful home “with a lot of pianos.”

“When we went over to her house, she was very friendly and she was a nice person,” Chary said. “Very personable. Anyone could have a conversation with her.”

The two-time Emmy winner was known to many for her role in the legendary sitcom, “Cheers,” and appearances on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“The thing about dancing is it’s actually free. You can do it anytime. You can dance anywhere,” Alley said in a 2012 interview. “And when you crank up that music, it just does something to your soul. We just want to uplift everybody’s spirit while they’re getting fit.”

People across Wichita are remembering moments they shared with Alley. Janie Carney, widow of Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney, said, “our city has lost a great daughter.” She said Alley frequently visited her father who received care at the same assisted living facility as Frank Carney.

“She has touched a lot of people in Wichita, especially local businesses. She did mention that she did like to support small mom and pops, and that’s what she did with us and we are grateful for that,” Carney said of Alley’s support for Pizza Hut which started small and local in Wichita.

Alley graduated from Wichita Southeast High School in 1969 and attended Kansas State University before moving to L.A. to launch her acting career.

In a social media post, Alley’s children, True and Lille Parker touched on how their mother inspired others.

“Our mother’s zest, and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” the post read.

