Kansas Department of Labor unable to process claims due to ‘technical issue’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor issued a warning that due to a technical issue, it isn’t able to process claims or review individual claim statuses.

The labor department said it is working to quickly resolve the problem, but for now, it is “only able to provide general unemployment information and cannot provide information specific to your claim.”

As of October, KDOL reported Kansas’ unemployment rate at 2.8%, below the national rate of 3.7%.

The Kansas rate increased slightly from September to October, but remains below pre-pandemic levels, KDOL reported. The November 2022 Labor Report will be released next Friday, Dec. 16.

