Kansas Department of Labor unable to process claims due to ‘technical issue’

Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor issued a warning that due to a technical issue, it isn’t able to process claims or review individual claim statuses.

The labor department said it is working to quickly resolve the problem, but for now, it is “only able to provide general unemployment information and cannot provide information specific to your claim.”

As of October, KDOL reported Kansas’ unemployment rate at 2.8%, below the national rate of 3.7%.

The Kansas rate increased slightly from September to October, but remains below pre-pandemic levels, KDOL reported. The November 2022 Labor Report will be released next Friday, Dec. 16.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game
One person died Tuesday morning in a crash at 85th Street North and Hydraulic in Park City, Kan.
Valley Center woman killed in Park City crash
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Latest News

Bulky waste
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
Valley Center High School
Valley Center schools reopening Thursday after closure due to threats
Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone...
Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in Sumner Co.
Ashland High School
Ashland school district cancels classes due to illness