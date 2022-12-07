Kirstie Alley death further raises awareness about colon cancer, importance of screenings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Confirmation that actress and Wichita native Kirstie Alley died after a short battle with colon cancer is raising awareness about the disease. Alley received treatment, but died Monday at the age of 71.

Data from the American Cancer Society shows more than 52,000 people are expected to die from colon cancer this year and more than 100,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease. When it comes to this type of cancer, screening is key.

At Ascension Via Christi’s cancer center, Dr. David Bryant, a radiation oncologist, got something done that he tells his patients to do: get screened for colon cancer. Dr. Bryant said he had a colonoscopy after actor Chadwick Boseman died from the disease.

He said he’s noticed over time, a concerning trend regarding increasing colorectal rates in younger patients. Because of this, doctors are recommending screenings to start at age 45 instead of 50.

“We’re not quite sure why that is. We think some of that has to do with lifestyle and diet. We’re really trying to figure that out.”

The Ascension Via Christi Cancer Center is conducting a clinical trial to effectively detect colorectal cancer and address it sooner. The trial is asking people who are 55 and older who have no symptoms, to collect a stool sample.

“Right now, the best way to screen for cancer is a colonoscopy. That’s why a lot of people don’t want to do it, understandably so,” she said. “If there’s a less invasive way that we can do it, we may be able to catch this cancer sooner,” said Ascension Via Christi Cancer Center Clinical Research Coordinator Hope Stein.

She said early detection and treating it is key and believes the study can help with that.

The clinical study with Ascension Via Christi is asking for more participants Those interested in participating can call 316-268-5927. Ascension Via Christi also has free colorectal screening kits. For more information, call 316-268-5018.

