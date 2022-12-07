N’Guessan’s 23 points help K-State beat Abilene Christian

Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Abilene Christian Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 81-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - David N’Guessan scored 23 points to lead Kansas State to an 81-64 victory over Abilene Christian. N’Guessan made all nine of his field goals but was 4 of 11 from the line.

Markquis Nowell added 15 points and matched a season high with 12 assists for Kansas State (8-1). Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 12 points apiece. Nowell underhanded a pass off the backboard and a trailing Johnson slammed it home to cap a 27-15 run to open the second half as K-State built a 62-49 lead.

Abilene Christian pulled within 11 points with 2:20 remaining but didn’t get closer. Tobias Cameron scored 14 points for Abilene Christian (5-4).

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
One person died Tuesday morning in a crash at 85th Street North and Hydraulic in Park City, Kan.
Valley Center woman killed in Park City crash
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen

Latest News

Sugar Bowl logo.
Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Wichita Wind Surge announces new ownership
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas set to take on Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the...
Kansas State to meet Alabama in Sugar Bowl