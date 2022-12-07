N’Guessan’s 23 points help K-State beat Abilene Christian

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - David N’Guessan scored 23 points to lead Kansas State to an 81-64 victory over Abilene Christian. N’Guessan made all nine of his field goals but was 4 of 11 from the line.

Markquis Nowell added 15 points and matched a season high with 12 assists for Kansas State (8-1). Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 12 points apiece. Nowell underhanded a pass off the backboard and a trailing Johnson slammed it home to cap a 27-15 run to open the second half as K-State built a 62-49 lead.

Abilene Christian pulled within 11 points with 2:20 remaining but didn’t get closer. Tobias Cameron scored 14 points for Abilene Christian (5-4).

