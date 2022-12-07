Rain and some ice still expected overnight/early Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast-moving system coming into Kansas overnight and Thursday morning will bring mostly rain, but some ice is likely for north central and northwest Kansas. While light ice accumulations are expected (up to .10″), it won’t be enough to cause power outages or tree damage. Roads may be the biggest issue right at the start of the day.

Much of Kansas will get some rain, but amounts will come in under .50″ and will likely taper off by early Thursday afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs warming into the 40s and 50s. There shouldn’t be much wind around the area, and western Kansas will start clearing off into Thursday afternoon.

Milder weather with some sunshine is coming up Friday with highs near 50. A small chance of rain is on the way for south central and southeast Kansas Friday night, but there will be no ice or snow with that, and it’s gone by Saturday morning.

Dry and milder weather waits for the weekend, but it will be followed by wind and changing weather next week. A potent storm coming in will bring rain and thunderstorms to Kansas Monday night and Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; rain likely after 10 pm. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Showers in the morning, then mainly cloudy. Wind: SE/SW 5-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 30.

Fri: High: 50 Mostly sunny. A few showers late in the night.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 36 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 43 Increasing clouds. Chance for evening showers and storms. Windy

Tue: High: 53 Low: 49 AM rain, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 26 Partly cloudy and breezy.

