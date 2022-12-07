Saline County Fire Department responds to call, finds smoldering gloves

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Fire District 3 found an unlikely burn source after responding to a call on Tuesday.

When searching for the source of a burning electrical smell reported by the caller, the fire department found a set of gloves plugged into a USB charger and overheating on a table.

The gloves weren’t found right away; the second crew searching the suspected room found them smoldering.

The first firefighter on scene and the caller turned off the main breaker in the home to prevent further damage until an engine crew arrived to search for the source of the odor. There was no further damage, though the gloves will likely need to be replaced.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com