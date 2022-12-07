Sedgwick County offering ‘bulky waste’ coupons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons.

The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost.

You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted, coupons will be mailed out to you soon.

The county says a high visibility vest must be worn at the transfer station.

