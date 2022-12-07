Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons

Bulky waste
Bulky waste(WAFB)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons.

The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost.

You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted, coupons will be mailed out to you soon.

The county says a high visibility vest must be worn at the transfer station.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game
One person died Tuesday morning in a crash at 85th Street North and Hydraulic in Park City, Kan.
Valley Center woman killed in Park City crash
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Latest News

Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
Kansas Department of Labor unable to process claims due to ‘technical issue’
Valley Center High School
Valley Center schools reopening Thursday after closure due to threats
Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone...
Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in Sumner Co.
Ashland High School
Ashland school district cancels classes due to illness