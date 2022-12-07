Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School.

In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public Schools and Dr. Cory Gibson of Valley Center Schools said they are “working jointly to address the issues and uncover the facts about what occurred so that inaccurate information and rumors are not circulated.”

Valley Center Schools canceled classes on Wednesday as a result of online threats and police were called in to investigate.

In the joint release, both superintendents said they are communicating as well as the principals at both high schools and “have the best interests of each other’s students and communities at heart.”

Read the full statement below:

As both districts work in a unified manner to investigate matters related to the athletic events on Saturday, we as superintendents are both committed to ensuring a safe and respectful climate at school events. Incidents that occurred when individuals did not conduct themselves in ways that reflect our commitment to supporting students have been handled, and there are investigations that are ongoing. We will work together to ensure the appropriate individuals are held accountable and work together to prevent such incidents in the future. It’s important all parties allow for investigations to occur and that we model for students ways to address adversity when it arises. As superintendents, we are working jointly to address the issues and uncover the facts about what occurred so that inaccurate information and rumors are not circulated. The incident that occurred is concerning and we both need community support and grace to allow us to complete the investigation.

We are continuing discussions between the principals and superintendents as we investigate the issues. We do not support or condone violence or any language or behavior that promotes violence and we both remain prepared to hold individuals accountable if threatening language or behavior is displayed disrupting the school environment.

Thank you for allowing the districts to work together to fully investigate matters and address the issues in cooperation with the athletic association. Be assured that we both have the best interests of each other’s students and communities at heart in our conversations and decisions.

Sincerely,

Dr. Tiffany Anderson Dr. Cory Gibson

Superintendent of Schools Superintendent of Schools

Topeka Public Schools Valley Center Schools

