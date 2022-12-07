Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues

Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement on Wednesday following an investigation into inappropriate behavior at a high school basketball game.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School.

In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public Schools and Dr. Cory Gibson of Valley Center Schools said they are “working jointly to address the issues and uncover the facts about what occurred so that inaccurate information and rumors are not circulated.”

Valley Center Schools canceled classes on Wednesday as a result of online threats and police were called in to investigate.

In the joint release, both superintendents said they are communicating as well as the principals at both high schools and “have the best interests of each other’s students and communities at heart.”

Read the full statement below:

As both districts work in a unified manner to investigate matters related to the athletic events on Saturday, we as superintendents are both committed to ensuring a safe and respectful climate at school events. Incidents that occurred when individuals did not conduct themselves in ways that reflect our commitment to supporting students have been handled, and there are investigations that are ongoing. We will work together to ensure the appropriate individuals are held accountable and work together to prevent such incidents in the future. It’s important all parties allow for investigations to occur and that we model for students ways to address adversity when it arises. As superintendents, we are working jointly to address the issues and uncover the facts about what occurred so that inaccurate information and rumors are not circulated. The incident that occurred is concerning and we both need community support and grace to allow us to complete the investigation.

We are continuing discussions between the principals and superintendents as we investigate the issues. We do not support or condone violence or any language or behavior that promotes violence and we both remain prepared to hold individuals accountable if threatening language or behavior is displayed disrupting the school environment.

Thank you for allowing the districts to work together to fully investigate matters and address the issues in cooperation with the athletic association. Be assured that we both have the best interests of each other’s students and communities at heart in our conversations and decisions.

Sincerely,

Dr. Tiffany Anderson Dr. Cory Gibson

Superintendent of Schools Superintendent of Schools

Topeka Public Schools Valley Center Schools

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person died Tuesday morning in a crash at 85th Street North and Hydraulic in Park City, Kan.
Valley Center woman killed in Park City crash
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Latest News

Smoldering USB gloves.
Saline County Fire Department responds to call, finds smoldering gloves
Senior Services of Wichita
Senior Services of Wichita exceeds fundraising goal to maintain Roving Pantry in 2023
JUUL settlement
Kansas finalizes nearly $10 million in multistate settlement with JUUL Labs
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital
Kirstie Alley death further raises awareness about colon cancer, importance of screenings