Truck driver wins $25,000 a year for life after cashing $2 lottery ticket

A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A truck driver in North Carolina won a lifetime prize after playing the lottery last month.

According to the NC Education Lottery, truck driver Alton Bailey will collect a payment of $25,000 a year for life after winning the prize through the Lucky for Life game.

Bailey, a truck driver for 25 years, said he arrived at lottery headquarters last week without knowing what prize awaited him.

“I really didn’t know how much I won until I got here,” he said. “I was just hoping it was something great.”

Bailey said he couldn’t believe it when he found out he won $25,000 a year for life.

“The first thing I did was smile,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, he bought his lucky $2 ticket for the Nov. 30 drawing from Riley Hill Mart on Riley Hill Road in Wendell. He won his prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

Lottery officials said Bailey had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the yearly payment option and took home $17,748 in his first payment after taxes.

Bailey said he will use the winnings to do some home repairs.

Officials said the Lucky for Life game is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online. Tickets are $2 and drawings are held nightly.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,813,028.

