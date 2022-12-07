Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power, authorities say

Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.
Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.(shaunl via Canva)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say a utility worker has died while working on downed power lines.

WCAX reports the incident happened on Reed Hill Road in Halifax.

According to Vermont State Police, 41-year-old Lukas Donahue was working to restore power after trees fell on electrical wires in the area.

Investigators said Donahue was seriously injured and died at the scene. He was a worker with Green Mountain Power.

Authorities said his death has been accidental and doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
One person died Tuesday morning in a crash at 85th Street North and Hydraulic in Park City, Kan.
1 killed in Park City crash
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district investigates use of offensive comments at basketball game

Latest News

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
TSA finds dog packed inside backpack at airport security
Kirstie Alley in high school
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder