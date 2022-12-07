Valley Center schools reopening Thursday after closure due to threats

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center school district announced students will return to class Thursday after online threats prompted a cancellation Wednesday. As the investigation into threats continue, the district announced plans for returning Thursday with beefed up safety measures for the school day and moving forward.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence in and around our schools.

There will be an increased number of officers who are monitoring our buildings and grounds after school hours.

There will be additional officers at athletic events home and away.

Counselors and social workers are available to students to visit with if needed.

The Valley Center police department is working alongside the Park City police department, with support from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to keep our students and staff safe.

Only visitors with previously scheduled appointments will be allowed inside district buildings.

The letter to parents and guardians form Valley Center Public Schools Superintendent Cory Gibson also advises to be aware of what is happening with students’ interactions on social media.

“This might be a good opportunity to encourage your child or children to step away from social media to reduce their risk of exposure to negative comments,” Dr. Gibson said. “Additionally, turning off the location of their devices might be helpful. Also, please report any threats directly to 911.”

Dr. Gibson said he also wanted to assure parents and guardians that the district is “working proactively to keep our families safe in close conjunction with local and regional law enforcement.”

“With all of the safeguards in place, if you still feel uncomfortable sending your student to school, it will be an excused absence to keep your child home. Please contact your school to communicate this,” he said.

