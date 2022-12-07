Wet weather returns Wednesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mostly cloudy but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We’ll get close to 50 degrees this afternoon before wet weather returns tonight.

Expect the rain to move in after sunset and last through midday Thursday. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than half an inch, and any snowfall will be confined to areas along and near the Nebraska border where a slushy inch is possible. No major travel troubles are expected, but some roads in northwest Kansas may be a little icy on Thursday morning.

A few rain showers are possible Friday night, especially southeast of Wichita, but the weekend looks quiet and warmer with above normal temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Looking ahead… a strong storm system is forecast to move through the state early next week bringing both storm chances and some snow to Kansas. On the other side of the storm, much colder temperatures move in and stick around for several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 49.

Tonight: Cloudy; rain likely after 9 pm. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Rain during the morning, then some clearing. Wind: SE/SW 5-15. High: 57.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 51. Mostly sunny; chance of rain at night.

Sat: Low: 36. High: 54. Becoming mostly sunny; milder.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 57. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 61. Partly cloudy, windy; afternoon showers/storms.

Tue: Low: 43. High: 49. Mostly cloudy, windy; steady/falling temps.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com