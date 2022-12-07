What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday

This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you...
This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you can go straight to a store and buy any just yet...
By Nathan Vickers and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you can go straight to a store and buy any just yet.

So, here’s how it will work out and what you need to know.

On Thursday, you’ll be able to legally possess up to 3 oz.

Medical facilities won’t be able to apply to sell it until Jan. 7, though. Then, it will take 30 days for the state to approve it.

Thus, the earliest they could sell it is Feb. 6.

For micro-businesses, it’ll take more than 200 days. That puts their earliest sell date in September.

When it comes to facilities, they are expecting their sales to double after it’s been certified. They are already fielding questions from customers about the process.

“We’re here to help support the community,” said Jake Smith with BesaMe Wellness. “We’re here to help answer questions from any newcomers. We’re here to provide that access to legal marijuana when the state says we’re able to. Prohibition is on its way out.”

So, remember this:

While you can hold it in your hands this Thursday, buying it within state lines will still be illegal -- because no one in Missouri is registered to do so.

Learn more:

UM System keeps marijuana prohibited on all grounds

Local law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches

Kansas City, Missouri, marijuana tax to be on ballot in April

New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area

Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana

Missouri recreational marijuana passes 53% to 47%

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game
One person died Tuesday morning in a crash at 85th Street North and Hydraulic in Park City, Kan.
Valley Center woman killed in Park City crash
Masterbrand, an employer in Harvey County, announced on Monday that it will close its doors on...
Masterbrand closing in Newton
Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Latest News

Ashland High School
Ashland school district cancels classes due to illness
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said Matthew Walden Olson was arrested after being...
Drone, K9 used to locate man accused of stealing Mercedes from Colorado
Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues
Smoldering USB gloves.
Saline County Fire Department responds to call, finds smoldering gloves
Senior Services of Wichita
Senior Services of Wichita exceeds fundraising goal to maintain Roving Pantry in 2023