Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in Sumner Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday.

Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and theft in Boone’s death in November.

Police said Turner and 31-year-old Saul Valenciana picked up Boone from his residence in the 1300 block of N. Pershing on Nov. 24. It is believed that an altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed. Boone’s body was located southwest of Clearwater, near Conway Springs on Nov. 30. Investigators said the crime occurred in the 9300 block of S. Pattie in Haysville.

Police arrested Turner in connection with the murder on Dec. 3. Valencia remains at large.

Turner is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 19 at 10:45 a.m. She’s being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $1 million bond.

