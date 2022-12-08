101-year-old Wichita woman, WWII vet, looks back on Pearl Harbor attack

World War II veteran Katie Conkling, of Wichita, is almost 102 years old.
World War II veteran Katie Conkling, of Wichita, is almost 102 years old.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, Dec. 7, marked 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On the day the country remembers what happened and the lives lost that day in 1941, a survivor in Wichita looks back on what she experienced and service for her country that followed.

Dec. 7, 1941 was the day Katie Conkling said she knew she was going to join the fight. A little after the Pearl Harbor Attack and the start of the United States’ involvement in World War II, the Women’s Auxiliary Corps was formed. This provided opportunities for women like Conkling to help.

Like many fellow Americans, the now 101-year-old living in Wichita remembers hearing about the attack from President Franklin Roosevelt.

Men from all over the U.S. were drafted to fight, but more help was needed. Conkling said she was immediately interested.

She quoted a member of congress who she recalled hearing say, “women are smart, why aren’t we using them?”

“Yes indeed I was. That’s why they put an ad in the paper and I answered the ad in the paper; yes, I am interested,” Conkling said.

Just like that, she was in the Army.

She recalled a big question: ‘Can we swear you in today?’

“And I said ‘yes,’” Conkling said.

Serving in the South Pacific, Conkling earned her way back home after Japan surrendered in 1945.

One month shy of her 102nd birthday, Conkling’s fighting spirit is keeping her going. It’s the same spirit that led the U.S. to victory in World War II.

“I’m gonna live to be 110,” she said.

