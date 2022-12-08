Angel Tree toy distribution underway in Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree toy distribution kicked off Thursday morning and runs through Friday at the YMCA Garvey Sport Center at 1410 South Glendale Street, in Wichita. The distribution carries on until 7 p.m. Thursday and starts back up at 8 a.m. Friday, concluding at 4 p.m.

The Angel Tree program provides toys to children in need during the holiday season.

Highlighting the magnitude of the effort across the U.S., the Salvation Army said the Angel Tree program “helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.”

“Once a child or senior adult has been registered as “an angel,” their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys,” the Salvation Army explains on its website. “The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.”

You can learn more about the Salvation Army and ways to contribute to the organization’s outreach efforts here: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.

