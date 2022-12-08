Call from FactFinder 12 helps Woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just getting around the house, can be a tough task for Wichitan, Tanya Parker.

Tanya relies on an oxygen machine and said she’s been looking for a new one after her current one had become too heavy for her to carry around.

“For me, it is because the heavier the oxygen tank is, the quicker I lose my air and my energy. So it’s almost worthless,” Tanya said.

Tanya saw an advertisement for an InogenOne G5 oxygen tank system which, she said, claimed was lightweight and easy to use. So, she called the company.

“They talked me into getting the Inogen G5 and it was over $3,000, so I was very hesitant to do it for a long time. I ordered the Inogen 5 and they sent it to me,” Tanya said. “I had 30 days to return it if I didn’t like it, for any reason, and I didn’t like it because it was almost as heavy as the one that I’ve got.”

Tanya got the tank delivered from Inogen on September 30. She said she tried it once and didn’t like how heavy it was. She said she contacted the company and sent the tank back on October 11, paying $30 for shipping and handling. Tanya’s receipt showed Inogen received the return on October 14.

Inogen’s return policy states a customer can return the product back for a refund within 30 days of purchasing. The company said it takes 7 to 10 days for money to be refunded to a customer’s account.

Tanya said after she returned the system, she didn’t hear from the company or receive her money back.

“I waited thirty days, I know that some companies only pay out every thirty days. I waited for that, still didn’t happen, still didn’t happen,” Tanya said. “$3,000 is a lot of money for anyone. We’re on a set income and they lied to me.”

That’s where FactFinder 12 stepped in. We called the company and were told they couldn’t do anything for us, but said we could send an email. We did, but the statement we received back didn’t give much information.

The morning after the call and email from FactFinder 12, Tanya said she received a call from Inogen saying her $3,000 and shipping costs would be refunded in the next 7 to 10 days.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to go through that. I mean, if it weren’t for you guys, I may not be able to ever to recover,” Tanya said.

FactFinder 12 will continue to follow this story to ensure Tanya gets her money back.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com