City of Wichita breaks ground on new police substation

The City of Wichita broke ground Thursday (12/8/22) on a new Patrol East Substation for the...
The City of Wichita broke ground Thursday (12/8/22) on a new Patrol East Substation for the Wichita Police Department.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita broke ground Thursday on a brand new substatIon for the Wichita Police Department. Patrol East is mainly being funded by federal Covid-19 relief money.

The new facility will be located at the corner of Lincoln and Pinecrest and will have room for 150 staff members. There will also be a public reception area, locker rooms, a fitness area, a short-term holding space and evidence processing and storage facilities.

“It’s designed to uphold our commitment to the community policing philosophy here in the Wichita Police Department through improved customer service and also it’s going to allow us to be more efficient to do our jobs through improved or advanced modern technology,” said Capt. Jason Stevens.

Construction on the project is expected to last around 17 months.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

