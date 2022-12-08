Derby school district responds to threat at Derby North Middle School

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby school district Wednesday night responded to a threat reported at Derby North Middle School. The district said it was made aware of comments on a bathroom stall that included a racial slur “and the desire to commit an act of school violence.”

“These comments are under investigation by the Derby Police Department “Because of this, out of an abundance of caution, additional police presence and support will be on-site,” a note from the district to Derby North families and staff said. “We appreciate the individual who immediately reported this when they noticed it. Derby Public Schools takes all threats seriously. Additionally, racism in any form will not be tolerated. Please know safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority. If you see something, say something.”

The district also provided guidance for submitting information regarding a threat. That can be done anonymously.

