Graham County school district cancels classes due to illness

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILL CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Graham County school district called off school for Friday due to widespread illness. Students in the district were also out Thursday due to illness and a predicted winter storm impacting parts of northwest Kansas.

Friday’s cancelation comes with postponed sporting events for Hill City High School. The district said Hill City High School basketball games against Thomas Moore Prep will be postponed and the high school isn’t sending any wrestlers to a tournament in Ellis.

The cancelations in Hill City follows similar action in the Ashland school district in southwest Kansas. Ashland dismissed classes early on Wednesday and canceled classes Thursday due to a high number of student and staff absences attributed to illness.

