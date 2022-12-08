Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead near Chanute home

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed it’s working with the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office in investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural home near Chanute. The agency said this is a homicide investigation. Confirmation on how the 47-year-old Chanute-area woman, Elaina M. Aspera, died is expected following an autopsy set for Friday, Dec. 9.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, the KBI said Neosho County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a welfare check at the rural home when they received information from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina concerning a woman who lived at the home. Deputies searched the property and found Aspera dead, next to a field near the home.

The KBI said the early investigation led to Aspera’s boyfriend being identified as a person of interest in this case. The agency said the boyfriend, 37-year-old Joseph R. Deluca, was arrested Monday in Fayetteville, N.C. on a warrant for charges unrelated to the case involving Aspera’s death.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the KBI at at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office at 620-244-3888. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

