Kansas cowboys help recover cattle after semi overturns on Highway 50

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cowboys and cowgirls in Finney County helped recover cattle after a semi-truck hauling a loaded cattle trailer rolled over at the 2800 block of E. US Highway 50.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, and responding officers found cattle wandering out of the trailer and the semi’s driver, 37-year-old Hector Fierro-Acevado of Garden City, on the ground being examined for injuries by emergency responders. Fierro-Acevado had kicked out the front window of the truck to extract himself. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Witnesses told police that as the semi turned onto the northbound ramp, the trailer began tipping over on the left side and topped the semi truck over with it. The rear door of the semi-trailer was damaged, releasing “numerous” cattle, according to police.

Cowboys and cowgirls in the area were called to assist in recovery of the cattle, and eventually all were collected and accounted for. The remaining cattle were taken from the overturned trailer by firefighters and transferred to another trailer provided by Finney County Fairgrounds. Three cattle died and one was injured. Traffic was diverted for approximately six hours.

