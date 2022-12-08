A nice looking Friday ahead of a small chance of rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A chance to finally see some sunshine will return to Kansas statewide on Friday, resulting in some milder temperatures for the area.

A few clouds will drift in later in the day, but highs are still expected to be around 50 with light winds for most of the state. Chances for rain showers should return to south central and eastern Kansas Friday night, but with it remaining well above freezing, no icy roads are expected and travel conditions should be fine heading into Saturday.

Look for highs to reach the low 50s with light winds Saturday afternoon. There shouldn’t be much change for Sunday with most of the state mainly sunny and highs topping out in the low to mid 50s.

A strong system coming in early next week will bring several breezy to windy days. Initially, it will be quite mild with highs in the 50s. However, as the chance for rain and storms begin to ramp up for Tuesday, colder air will start filtering in and some snow is possible for far western Kansas. Everybody in the Plains will be turning much colder by the middle of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing sky. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy; few showers possible. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Sat: High: 53 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 43 Increasing clouds; scattered overnight storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 48 Scattered rain and storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 28 Partly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 34 Low: 21 Mostly cloudy; windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.