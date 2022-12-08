Sedgwick County adopts ‘use of force’ policy changes for Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to adopt a new “use of force” policy at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center.

The changes come more than a year after the death of Cedric Lofton. The 17-year-old died of cardiopulmonary arrest two days after a struggle with staff members while being restrained in a prone position.

The changes come from recommendations proposed by the Community Task Force which was created after Cedric’s death.

Some of the proposed changes include JIAC staff no longer keeping someone restrained while in the holding room and a limitation on the use of prone restraints. Also, one staff member will be on hand to monitor what is going on. This staff member cannot take part in the restraining and they must contact medical service providers, observe the application of restraints and monitor the youth’s behavior and well-being.

These changes must still be approved by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

