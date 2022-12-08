Showers possible, no heavy rain expected in Wichita

SC Kansas weather timeline.
SC Kansas weather timeline.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a damp start to the day in Wichita and while nothing heavy is expected, a few rain showers remain possible during the morning commute. Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s so there are no icy concerns in south central Kansas, but roads are slippery in spots across NW Kansas where a light wintry mix is falling.

Most of the state will be dry by midday and stay that way through Friday. Expect near normal temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s today and tomorrow.

A few rain showers are possible Friday night, especially southeast of Wichita, but the weekend looks quiet and warmer with above average temperatures in the middle 50s.

Looking ahead… a strong storm system is forecast to move through the state early next week bringing both storm chances and some snow to Kansas. On the other side of the storm, much colder temperatures move in and stick around for several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers this morning, otherwise cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-15. High: 51.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; chance of rain at night. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 50.

Sat: Low: 36. High: 54. Becoming mostly sunny; milder.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 60. Mostly cloudy, windy; afternoon showers/storms.

Tue: Low: 48. High: 51. Mostly cloudy, windy; steady/falling temps.

Wed: Low: 24. High: 39. Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder.

