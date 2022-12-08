Where’s Shane? Kang Art Glass

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a tradition for many families -- and we’re checking it out this morning on Where’s Shane!

We’re headed out to Karg Art Glass to blow some glass and make some Christmas ornaments! These one-of-a-kind items are beautiful, and we’ll get a hands-on look at how you can make them too!

You can find more information at rollinkarg.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Jenny Dawn Cellars is a popular winery near downtown Wichita. But on Wednesday, it was forced...
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game
High school photos of Kirstie Alley
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’

Latest News

We're going blow some glass and make some one-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments!
Where's Shane? Kang Art Glass
Testing the EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set for Does It Work Wednesday.
Does It Work? EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set
Derby school district responds to threat at Derby North Middle School
FactFinder
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands