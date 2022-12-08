Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

Jennifer McDonald, the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars, said he doesn't know what a vandal was thinking when broke into her business Tuesday night.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station.

“My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in my winery,” said Jenny Dawn Cellars Owner Jennifer McDonald. “It was like he knew exactly where our security system was.”

McDonald said the vandal took an umbrella base and smashed a glass patio door. She said he also drank and smashed bottles, vandalized her office, flooded the business’ event center and trashed the storage room. She said he also compromised unfinished wine and broke winemaking equipment.

“What’s silly is over here, he literally got removed from these overalls. Those are his. But this is the pipe that he just pulled out from under my sink and let the water run. This makes no sense,” said McDonald as she described the mess left behind.

The winery owner said she doesn’t keep cash in the business so the man wasn’t able to steal any money, but he also wasn’t able to escape.

“He was in my office and I have a high ceiling so there are a lot of shelves where I keep my paperwork,” McDonald explained. “He tore down all of the shelves. He was trying to go out of this vent. That makes no sense. And look where the fire extinguisher is. But how are you supposed to get out of here? I don’t know what he was trying to do.”

McDonald said she arrived at the winery before the police and blocked the front door with her vehicle. When officers arrived, they arrested the man.

“I have poured eight years of my life into this business. I was not going to let anyone leave or enter my winery,” she said.

