WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart

A Walmart in Wichita's New Market Square was the scene of an armed robbery reported Thursday,...
A Walmart in Wichita's New Market Square was the scene of an armed robbery reported Thursday, Dec. 8.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.

Police said officers got a vehicle description from the suspect vehicle leaving Walmart after the reported robbery. From this, they managed to track down the suspect and arrest him without incident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Jenny Dawn Cellars is a popular winery near downtown Wichita. But on Wednesday, it was forced...
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game
FactFinder
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands
Valley Center High School
Valley Center schools reopening Thursday after closure due to threats

Latest News

Salvation Army Angel Tree
Angel Tree toy distribution underway in Wichita
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Kansas cowboys help recover cattle after semi overturns on Highway 50
Testing the EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set for Does It Work Wednesday.
Does It Work? EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set
Derby school district responds to threat at Derby North Middle School