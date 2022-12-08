WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.

Police said officers got a vehicle description from the suspect vehicle leaving Walmart after the reported robbery. From this, they managed to track down the suspect and arrest him without incident.

