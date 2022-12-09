1 killed in motorcycle crash south of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash south of Wichita.

First responders were called to the scene around 10:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of S. Rock Road.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm one fatality and one person with minor injuries from the crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle.

